Fleeces, handcraft at annual conference

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Peter Christie, of Gore, judges fleeces entered in a competition as part of the 45th annual conference of the Black and Coloured Sheep Breeders Association of New Zealand, which runs in Dunedin for three days from tomorrow.

The 47 fleeces and 22 entries in the handcraft section of the competition would be on public display at Mosgiel Presbyterian Hall between 1-4pm on Friday.

Conference activities include visits to the Dunedin Chinese Garden, the K9 Medical Detection at Invermay and the farm belonging to association Silverpeaks branch chairman Philip Craigie in North Taieri.