Gabrielle forces conference south

The Deer Industry Conference will be hosted in Ashburton instead of Napier to take the pressure off deer farmers recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Cyclone Gabrielle’s wrath has forced the shifting of the Deer Industry Conference to the South Island.

Organisers have hurriedly cancelled the conference’s original venue of Napier as nearby deer farmers are still dealing with storm recovery.

The Canterbury West Coast branch of the New Zealand Deer Farmers Association has stepped into host the event in Ashburton on May 10.

Deer Industry NZ (DINZ) produce manager Lindsay Fung said organisers made the call quickly to support farmers hurting from the cyclone and to give conference attendees time to book flights and accommodation.

"When it became quite apparent that the impact of the cyclone was having on our farmers and the Hawke’s Bay branch we made the call we would hold the conference outside of Hawke’s Bay. Obviously they will be focused on recovery for quite a few weeks to months to come."

He said deer farmers were dealing with varying degrees of damage from the cyclone.

"The vast majority have had slips, fences come down, some stock have escaped in some cases and hopefully most of them have been recovered. There are a small number that have been severely impacted with major losses of pasture, lots of boundary fences down and tracks out so it’s been widespread and not just Hawke’s Bay but neighbouring regions as well."

Mr Fung said hopefully some of the cyclone-affected farmers could make the conference.

"If those people want some time off the farms maybe they can take it and a trip down south might be quite good to link up with other deer farmers and establish more links and connections."

Mid Canterbury farmers will lend a sympathetic ear to them as they were forced to deal with heavy rain and high floodwaters themselves in May 2021, but not to the same extent of Gabrielle’s destruction.

Mr Fung said a close-knit deer farmer community was quick to support the affected farmers with feed, grazing, labour and other assistance.

He said the Canterbury West Coast branch had been instrumental in getting a fundraising auction up and running for the cause and other branches had contributed to donations.

"The severity of the cyclone took everybody by surprise and you have to go back quite a while to find something similar because it’s worse than Cyclone Bola," he said. "So it’s a feature of the NZ farming community and how they get stuck in and recover from these sorts of events, but I think this one was really one out of the bag."

The hope was the conference could return to Napier once it was convenient to nearby farmers, he said.

