Glendhu Shorthorn bull sale held in Heriot

Fraser and Susie Fletcher were delighted with the outcome of their second on-farm Glendhu Shorthorn stud bull sale near Heriot last week.

The top price was $8500 for a bull bought by a commercial client in Canterbury while the average was $5210. Two sold as stud bulls and the sale attracted about 50 people.

‘‘We are really pleased with the outcome as all 12 bulls went to 12 different buyers all around the South Island, from Blenheim, the West Coast, and Canterbury to as far [south] as Winton.

There was strong demand for farmers wanting to use the British beef breed across Angus and Hereford cows, he said.