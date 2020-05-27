Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Glendhu Shorthorn bull sale held in Heriot

    By Yvonne O'Hara
    1. Farming
    2. Rural Events
    Learning on the job ... Clay Clark (2) was excited to accompany his grandfather Cameron Clark, of...
    Learning on the job ... Clay Clark (2) was excited to accompany his grandfather Cameron Clark, of Owaka at the Glendhu Shorthorn bull sale at Fraser and Susie Fletcher?s farm at Heriot on Tuesday. PHOTO: YVONNE O'HARA
    Assessing the quality ... Fraser and Susie Fletcher, hosted their second on farm bull sale at...
    Assessing the quality ... Fraser and Susie Fletcher, hosted their second on farm bull sale at Heriot and attracted a lot of interested. Checking out the Glendhu Shorthorn bulls are (from left) Chris Brown, of Mossburn, Callum McDonald, of PGG Wrightson...
    Good day out ... Enjoying the on-farm Glendhu Shorthorn bull sale at Heriot are (from left) Fleur...
    Good day out ... Enjoying the on-farm Glendhu Shorthorn bull sale at Heriot are (from left) Fleur Scurr, of the Taieri, and her mum Janet Boyce, of Awatere, Marlborough. PHOTO: YVONNE O'HARA
    Good bulls ... Richard Anderson, of Kawarau Station, Bannockburn, was looking over Glendhu...
    Good bulls ... Richard Anderson, of Kawarau Station, Bannockburn, was looking over Glendhu Shorthorn bulls at the Fletcher family's on-farm sale at Heriot last Tuesday. PHOTO: YVONNE O'HARA
    The next generation ... Helping Dad Fraser during the Fletcher family?s second on-farm Glendhu...
    The next generation ... Helping Dad Fraser during the Fletcher family?s second on-farm Glendhu Shorthorn bull sale at their farm near Heriot last Tuesday are (from left) Innes (4), and Lachie Fletcher (7). PHOTO: YVONNE O'HARA
    Supporting friends th.th.th. Scott Chittock, of Chittock Dipping, Waikaka, dropped by the Glendhu...
    Supporting friends th.th.th. Scott Chittock, of Chittock Dipping, Waikaka, dropped by the Glendhu Shorthorn bull sale at the Fletcher family's Heriot farm on Tuesday. PHOTO: YVONNE O'HARA

    Fraser and Susie Fletcher were delighted with the outcome of their second on-farm Glendhu Shorthorn stud bull sale near Heriot last week.

    The top price was $8500 for a bull bought by a commercial client in Canterbury while the average was $5210. Two sold as stud bulls and the sale attracted about 50 people.

    ‘‘We are really pleased with the outcome as all 12 bulls went to 12 different buyers all around the South Island, from Blenheim, the West Coast, and Canterbury to as far [south] as Winton.

    There was strong demand for farmers wanting to use the British beef breed across Angus and Hereford cows, he said.

     

    Southern Rural Life
    Comment now

    Add a Comment