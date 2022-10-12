Grasslands conference field trips

Registrations are still open for the New Zealand Grassland Association Conference 2022, being held in Invercargill at the Ascot Park Hotel, on November 15 to 17.

The theme of the 83rd conference is "Grazing the Deep South".

It is being held for the first time in conjunction with both the Agronomy Society and the New Zealand Society of Animal Production, enabling it to cover most research aspects of New Zealand agricultural systems.

Highlights of the conference include a field tour to the Southern Dairy Hub, a visit to a working flax museum, and a social gathering at the Bill Richardson Transport Museum. It also features an agronomy field trip to Blueberry Country and Auld Distillery.

If you wish to attend, please email Marie Casey at nzgrassland@gmail.com with NZ Agronomy field trip booking in the subject line.