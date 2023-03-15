Groundspread awards ready for nominees

Nominations are open for the 2023 Groundspread NZ Awards, the only agricultural awards designed for the groundspreading industry.

New Zealand Groundspread Fertilisers Association president Graeme Martin said the competition was in its fifth year.

The four awards recognise and celebrate the people behind the spreader trucks and the hard work they put in.

In what can often be a solitary profession, these industry awards help bring our people together, he said.

"They encourage us all to consider and applaud the efforts that others make – the innovations, the achievements and all the critical thinking that goes on in our industry."

The awards also promote awareness and understanding of the importance of the groundspreading profession within the wider agricultural industry.

"After all, food production in New Zealand starts with ensuring that the right nutrients are spread accurately, evenly, and only in the right places. It’s a highly skilled job and we are proud to do it."

The awards are:

- President’s Award — seeking nominees who have been a positive ambassador for the groundspreading industry.

- Young Achiever’s Award — looking for nominees under the age of 35.

- Health and Safety Award

- Innovation Award

Nominations close on May 12 and can be made by contacting the Groundspread New Zealand executive officer on 027214-1790 or emailing eo@groundspreadnz.com.