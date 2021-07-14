Impact on climate front and centre for young farmers

Finalists in an inaugural innovation competition in Dunedin are (from left) Kavanagh College pupil Tekahui ‘‘TK’’ Mariu-Boreham, St Hilda’s Collegiate School pupil Latasha Hastie and South Otago High School pupil Isla Hastie. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southern high school pupils shared their vision of farming in 2040 as part of a new competition.

Year 12 and 13 pupils competed in the inaugural Innovation Competition in Dunedin last month.

The new competition was created by Polson Higgs, in partnership with Young Farmers, to provide an opportunity for pupils interested in agriculture.

Polson Higgs partner Jamie Reidie said the competition was open to year 12 and 13 pupils from Otago and Southland who were studying agriculture or were TeenAg members.

‘‘The focus is clearly on the rural community.’’

Each contestant had to prepare a presentation on what farming would look like in 2040.

St Hilda’s Collegiate School pupil Latasha Hastie won the top prize of $1000.

Mr Reidie said the competition judges were Polson Higgs rural specialist Tom Hanning, Young Farmers Otago Southland regional chairwoman Chloe Belfield and Ag@Otago Emeritus Professor Frank Griffin.

‘‘They were all impressed at both the high quality of the presentations and level of understanding demonstrated by the finalists.’’

Young Farmers South Island area manager Bridget Joicey said every finalist talked about the impact of climate change and suggested solutions.