Invercargill shearers win top spots at Gore

Mataura shearer Dre Roberts (17) displays his winning form in the final of the Southern Shears intermediate section on Saturday at the Gore A&P Showground’s Hokonui Pavilion. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Invercargill shearers took the top two placings in the Southern Shears open competition in Gore.

Leon Samuels, who also won the event in 2021, the last time it was held, was first, and Nathan Stratford second.

The 57th running of the event was held in the Gore A&P Showgrounds.

The woolhandling competition was held on Friday and the shearing on Saturday.

Mataura shearers Cody Waihape won the junior final and Dre Roberts the intermediate.

In the woolhandling, Nova Kumeroa, of Mataura, was second in the open event and Autumn Waihape, of Mataura, and Saskia Tuhakaraina, of Gore, were first and second in the senior.

Shears committee chairman Willie Hewitson said Southland competitors did well at the event.

"It’s really cool to see local shearers doing well."

The event was well supported by the industry with about 90 shearers and more than 60 woolhandlers taking part.

Entries were up on previous years especially in the woolhandling competition, he said.

Romney sheep for the woolhandling competition and the South Island shearer of the year were provided by committee member Raymond Brock.

Wantwood Station provided Romney ewes for the competition.

About 1500 sheep were crutched for the shearing competition the week before by Platinum Shearing staff.

The sheep were in "fantastic" condition for the competition — "they’re pretty free-moving, open, full shearing sheep."

The warm temperatures meant the grease in the wool lifted off the sheep’s back and made it easier to shear, he said.

It took 11 committee members to organise the event.

"It is a big job," Mr Hewitson said.

It was a full-on three days with speed shears events held in the evenings before and after the competition.

sandy.eggleston@alliedpress.co.nz