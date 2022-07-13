Lions Club hay and baleage competition raises $25,000 for local causes

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Some of the record 214 entries in the Riversdale Lions Club hay and baleage competition in Northern Southland earlier this month are pictured. Event co-ordinator Rhys Houghton said the competition raised more than $25,000 which would go towards helping locals compete in sports events and helping locals attend medical appointments. "A big thanks to all the farmers who supplied bales and all the businesses who supported the competition." The winners were: Baleage: Gavin Tayles, 1; Paul Eaton, 2; Frank Blakely, 3. Small meadow: Mike Williams, 1; Allan Baird, 2; Chris Butler, 3. Large meadow: Ray Christie, 1; Jonathan Crooks, 2; James McKee, 3. Lucerne baleage: Frank Blakely, 1; Richard White, 2; Graham Miller, 3. Whole-crop baleage: Dave Carter, 1; John Smith, 2; Hamish Mackay, 3. Straw: Mark Dillon, 1.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Riversdale Lions Club hay and baleage competition co-ordinator Rhys Houghton said children decorated swedes for a new competition category this year. The winners were: Younger than age 5: Chloe Blatch, 1; Miles Crooks, 2; Albie Goulding, 3. Aged between 5 and 14: George Houghton, 1; D'Arcy Goulding, 2; Isabella Houghton, 3. Largest swede: The McLeay boys.