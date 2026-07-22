Wednesday, 22 July 2026

Lions raise $78,000

    By Richard Davison
    1. Rural life
    2. Rural Events

    Lawrence Lions Club has raised $78,000 towards good causes, thanks to the humble brassica.

    Its annual brassica competition and charitable auction attracted about 150 participants this year.

    Swedes, kale and fodder beet were weighed in and winners announced during a dinner at Lawrence’s Simpson Park on June 26.

    The sum raised was generated by entry fees and the prizegiving night auction, event convener David Robertson said.

     

    Southern Field Days 2026 - Featured Businesses