Maniototo A&P Show, February 15

    Rachel Collins, of Cromwell, paints the face of Greta Love (7), of Patearoa.
    Watching their granddaughter are David and Trudy Small, from Galloway.
    Keeping cool in the Central Otago heat are (from left) Hugo Paterson (10), of Gimmerburn, Tyrell Hore (10), of Patearoa, Sam Elworthy (12), from the Styx, and Jae Macaulay (10), of Ranfurly.
    Jade Deveril (11), of Kyeburn, entered the pet section category with Penny the llama.
    Tracy Crossan and her mount Trevalda Mountain Dancer took home a haul of ribbons including four supreme champion awards.

    Photos: Alice Scott

