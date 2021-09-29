Mother of All Protests fixed

Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie (left) and Laurie Paterson attend the Howl of a Protest in Gore in July. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

They are calling it the Mother of All Protests.

Groundswell New Zealand has announced its next protest will be held on Sunday, November 21.

In July, convoys of thousands of tractors and utes took part in the rural group’s national Howl of a Protest event, protesting against what the rural sector says are unworkable government regulations.

Its Enough is Enough message, outlining the group’s concerns, was delivered at the protests. It gave the Government a month to address the issues or Groundswell would take further action.

For the Mother of All Protests, participants are being asked to travel into their local town, big or small, to be there at 1pm. The Groundswell statement will be played on the radio at 1.35pm.

The group said it was standing against the unworkable regulations that were affecting the rural sector, saying it was time to unite and force the Government to take notice ‘‘and acknowledge the groundswell’’.

It would also help build momentum towards the Groundswell Gathering that would be held at Parliament in February.

Groundswell co-founder Laurie Paterson said the group had not had any correspondence from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

He believed the November protests would be ‘‘bigger and better’’ than the July event. Truckies wanted to join in, which was why a Sunday was chosen as that suited them.

He was confident about the level of support, saying he been talking to many people who were ‘‘ready to go and actually want to do something’’. ‘‘People are just so frustrated,’’ he said.

sally.rae@alliedpress.co.nz