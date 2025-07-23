Mystery Car Trial fundraiser a hit

The Waitane Young Farmers group raised more than $1500 for the Rural Support Trust with another successful scavenger hunt and raffle. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A scavenger hunt in Gore was a smash hit recently, raising more than $1500 for a support group, with organisers thrilled about the success.

The "Mystery Car Trial" was held at the Croydon Lodge on Sunday, July 13, with 19 cars setting out, filled with enthusiasm, to compete.

Vintage cars, Holdens and Fords, all shined up and ready for a cruise, rolled in ready for a good afternoon of scavenging.

Participants were given clues to various locations around Gore, little tidbits around the region for the sharp eyes and the keen wits to then bring back to the hotel.

Upon returning, the raffles were flying off the shelf, and prizes and refreshments were served afterwards.

The event was organised by a subcommittee of the Waitane Young Farmers group.

The event was a cracking success for the group, organiser Holly Hender said.

"[We’re all] really happy. We had 19 cars turn up. Most cars had about three or four people, so it’s been a really awesome turnout," she said.

This is the fourth time the event has been held, with all proceeds heading towards charity. The Rural Support Trust has been chosen chosen this year.

Ms Hender said the committee chose the trust after seeing how the organisation helped out the agricultural community following a tough stint for farmers.

"This is just a really good way to give back," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz