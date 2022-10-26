Normality returns to Selwyn show

Carriganes Delta with heifer calf Micha at foot was the champion beef exhibit at the Ellesmere A & P Association’s Selwyn Spring Show. With them are Emma Owen, left, Sarah O'Connell, Louise O'Connell and judge Peter Heddell. Photo: Sarah O'Connell

More than 14,000 visitors streamed through the gates to celebrate a return to normality at the Ellesmere A & P Association’s Selwyn Spring Show.

Organisers believe the turnout might be a record with crowds returning after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.

Visitors started pouring in when the gates opened at 8am and stayed on well after the Grand Parade while bands played on.

Log chunks were flying as axemen picked up the pace at the woodchopping competition at the Ellesmere A & P Association’s Selwyn Spring Show. Photo: Supplied

The attractions for all ages were many, ranging from furry farmyard friends, purebred sheep, clydesdales, miniature ponies and state-of-the-art farm machinery to side shows, dog trials and shearing and wood chopping competitions.

Cooking demonstrations and wearable arts were also popular.

The vintage spectacle of static and working vehicles and machinery tied in with the show celebrating more than 150 years of the Ellesmere A & P Association.

A dozen traction engines at the end of the Grand Parade signalled the end of the day with a traction whistle symphony.

A southdown ewe with lambs won the Williams family, of Omihi, the supreme animal of show ribbon. Photo: Supplied

Show president David Birkett said it was heart-warming to see so many people return to the show.

"After a two-year break for public entry it was fantastic that the show was as popular as ever. It takes such a huge effort by volunteers and the community to put the day on, but it is all worth it when you see the delight on everyone’s faces."

Key results

- The Supreme Animal of Show was a southdown ewe and lambs exhibited by the Williams family from Omihi.

Leeston and Lincoln Primary School teams compete in the Canterbury Top Team Competition at the show. Photo: Supplied

- Personality of the Show went to Wilma Grant.

- The Chris Abbott Memorial Trophy for long-service show day supporter was awarded to Stuart Brannigan.

- Sam Bailey won the Bayleys Matson and Allan Young Achiever Award.

