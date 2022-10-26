Normality returns to Selwyn show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Organisers believe the turnout might be a record with crowds returning after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.
Visitors started pouring in when the gates opened at 8am and stayed on well after the Grand Parade while bands played on.
Cooking demonstrations and wearable arts were also popular.
The vintage spectacle of static and working vehicles and machinery tied in with the show celebrating more than 150 years of the Ellesmere A & P Association.
A dozen traction engines at the end of the Grand Parade signalled the end of the day with a traction whistle symphony.
"After a two-year break for public entry it was fantastic that the show was as popular as ever. It takes such a huge effort by volunteers and the community to put the day on, but it is all worth it when you see the delight on everyone’s faces."
Key results
- The Supreme Animal of Show was a southdown ewe and lambs exhibited by the Williams family from Omihi.
- The Chris Abbott Memorial Trophy for long-service show day supporter was awarded to Stuart Brannigan.
- Sam Bailey won the Bayleys Matson and Allan Young Achiever Award.