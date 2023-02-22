Organisers thrilled with turnout

Mataura Rodeo Club member Anthony Perkins flies the New Zealand flag during the Mataura Rodeo grand opening on Saturday. PHOTO: MICHAEL CURREEN

Mataura Rodeo organisers are pleased that, despite an event-filled weekend, people from near and far flocked to the rodeo grounds recently.

Secretary Alyce Perkins said they had a turnout of about 1000 people.

With other events on February 11, such as the Gibbston Valley concert, the Burt Munro Challenge and the Coast-to-Coast, "for them to choose us was awesome".

"We were really supported by our sponsors. They were all happy to come back on board."

It was a pleasing result after Covid-19 restrictions put a stop to the event last year.

"We were all really excited to bring the rodeo back to our locals and give everyone a good day out."

Mrs Perkins had some success herself on the day, coming third in the open team roping slack.

Greg Lamb, of Gore, competes in the open steer wrestling slack. PHOTO: RODEO NZ — SOUTH

Her 10-year-old son Clayton also came second in the junior steer riding.

Mataura Rodeo Club members had worked hard in the weeks before the event to build new timed event yards, she said.

"It was just old and outdated. We just made them bigger and better."

Mrs Perkins said they were lucky to have Brent Cann come over from Australia to announce alongside Casey Evans.

"We had lots of great reviews from the public. They enjoyed how the horses bucked, good music and good announcing.

"We’re really happy with the day. It was great."

