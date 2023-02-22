Organisers thrilled with turnout

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Secretary Alyce Perkins said they had a turnout of about 1000 people.
With other events on February 11, such as the Gibbston Valley concert, the Burt Munro Challenge and the Coast-to-Coast, "for them to choose us was awesome".
"We were really supported by our sponsors. They were all happy to come back on board."
It was a pleasing result after Covid-19 restrictions put a stop to the event last year.
"We were all really excited to bring the rodeo back to our locals and give everyone a good day out."
Mrs Perkins had some success herself on the day, coming third in the open team roping slack.
Mataura Rodeo Club members had worked hard in the weeks before the event to build new timed event yards, she said.
"It was just old and outdated. We just made them bigger and better."
Mrs Perkins said they were lucky to have Brent Cann come over from Australia to announce alongside Casey Evans.
"We had lots of great reviews from the public. They enjoyed how the horses bucked, good music and good announcing.
"We’re really happy with the day. It was great."