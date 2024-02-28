Pick of the flock

PHOTO: SALLY RAE

North Otago A & P Association president Mark Lawrence (left) congratulates South Canterbury Southdown breeder Chris Medlicott after his ram won supreme champion sheep of the show on Saturday. The ram is held by Lave Masilla. The show attracted more than 200 sheep entries, including more than 70 South Suffolks. Mr Lawrence estimated between 6000 and 7000 people turned up to the showgrounds in Oamaru to peruse the attractions at the weekend. While the number of attendees did not top last year’s 160th anniversary A&P show, the livestock made up for it in their droves.

"It was our biggest sheep entries this millennium, and probably for the last 40 years — we had over 210 entries," Mr Lawrence said.

"Everything was up, except for the horses."