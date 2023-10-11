Ploughing way to world champs

Reversible specialist Bob Mehrtens will be competing at the World Ploughing Contest in Latvia in the next few days. PHOTO: CRL FILES / TIM CRONSHAW

Ploughmen Bob Mehrtens, of South Canterbury, and Ian Woolley, of Blenheim, are only days away from turning the first competitive sod at the World Ploughing Championships in Latvia.

The pair earned their spots to contest the world event after Mr Mehrtens won the national reversible class title and Mr Woolley the Silver Plough conventional competition on home soil.

Only three New Zealanders have won the world conventional title, and the reversible is yet to be claimed.

Mr Mehrtens has come closest, placing second in Kenya in 2017 after competing in about 13 world championships since going to the Netherlands in 1989 and making about 45 national finals.

Kuldiga is an 800-year-old town with cobblestone roads in western Latvia. The soil types they are expected to face at the nearby ploughing site are 30% sand, 20% silt, 40% clay and 10% humus.

The official opening ceremony on Friday will be attended by competitors from 24 countries.

This is followed by the stubble contest on Saturday and the grass contest on Sunday with a gala dinner and awards ceremony the following day.

Team reports indicate the pair are in a comfortable space after putting in quality practise rounds initially under mild weather conditions. The soil became stickier, chipping out furrows, last week after rain and cooler temperatures.

Initial challenges included the ploughs turning over rocks and metal without damage.

Moles have also been busy creating humps and tunnels in the paddock, and field mice have been burrowing in the tunnels.

Before arriving in Latvia, it had been five months since Mr Woolley ploughed and Mr Mehrtens had only worked with a conventional plough so they had been making up for lost time.

Practise land was scarce in the area so they considered themselves fortunate to have accessed 4ha on undulating land for their use only.

The easy-ploughing sandy and silty conditions matched the contest ground.

New Zealand Ploughing Association vice-president Scott McKenzie, of Clinton, said the pair seemed to be "happy enough" leading up to the event.

They were experienced competitors striving to get a good result in Latvia.

"They have both been knocking on the door [for a world title].

"It looks like really nice soil to plough that’s for sure.

"Both have brought over their own ploughs and tractors ... Having you own gear is the only way to go, it’s just expensive to get it there.

"But if you think you have got a shot at winning that’s what you’ve got to do."

The pair struggled at the last world championships in the Republic of Ireland when Mr Woolley borrowed a tractor and Mr Mehrtens competed on both a borrowed tractor and plough.

