Positive Canterbury signs

Canterbury’s spring shows hope to be back in action following this month’s move to Alert Level 1.

The Covid-19 crisis forced the cancellation of six autumn A&P shows in the South Island, but the prospects are looking brighter for the region’s spring shows, due to be held in October and November.

The Ellesmere A&P Association hopes to make an announcement next week on its plans for the Selwyn Spring Show, at the Leeston Showgrounds on Saturday, October 17.

President Andrew Benny said as this year was the association’s 150th anniversary, it was not an easy decision.

"It’s a significant milestone and we don’t want to run a sub-standard show. We have been talking to our sponsors and completed a straw poll survey and it was a bit better than I thought it would be.

"They are saying they will stick by us and whatever decision we make."

Courtenay A&P Association secretary Anna Seaton said her committee was planning to proceed with its annual show at the Kirwee Domain on Saturday, November 21.

Northern (Rangiora) A&P Association secretary Julia Dockerill said her committee planned to make an announcement on July 1 on whether it would hold the Rangiora Show, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, October 23 and 24.

Amberley A&P Association secretary Amy Broomhall said the fate of the Saturday, October 31, show would be discussed at the association’s annual meeting on June 24.

The 2020 New Zealand Agricultural Show, which was due to be held in November, was cancelled last month due to the uncertainties posed by the Covid-19 crisis. Central Rural Life understands a livestock show is being planned in its place.