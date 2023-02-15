Queen of board

PHOTO: SHEARING SPORTS NEW ZEALAND

A shearing record was smashed recently in Northern Southland.

Shearer Sacha Bond (29), of the King Country, broke the solo women’s eight-hours strong-wool record at Fairlight Station earlier this month.

She shore 601 sheep, 91 more than the previous record of 510 set by Canadian shearer Pauline Bolay, in the Waikato in late 2019.

Bond needed to shear an average of nearly 130 sheep for each of the four runs between 7am and 5pm.

She passed the previous record with more than an hour to spare.

She was well ahead from the outset, shearing a consistent day of 150, 150 and 150 in the first three runs, and 151 in the last.

By Shearing New Zealand