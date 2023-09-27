Roadshow to brief farmers on performance

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese will reveal the meat co-operative’s achievements during a long road trip. PHOTO: ALLIANCE GROUP

Alliance Group’s annual roadshow will include six pit stops in the upper half of the South Island next month for farmers to be briefed on the meat co-operative’s performance.

A total of 19 meetings across the country will continue for three weeks from next Tuesday.

As well as a performance update farmers will receive a market outlook and key points in the co-op’s refreshed five-year strategy.

Chief executive Willie Wiese said farmer shareholders and suppliers could ask questions and hear first hand from directors and senior managers about what was happening across the co-op and coming plans.

"While 2023 has been a challenging year for the co-operative and the wider red meat processing sector, we see opportunities ahead and look forward to sharing these. The roadshow provides an opportunity for other farmers who are interested in the co-operative to attend a meeting and learn more."

Roadshow

South Island roadshow stops:

- Nelson, Tuesday, October 10, Club Waimea, 1pm-4pm.

- Blenheim, Tuesday, October 10, Scenic Hotel Marlborough, 7pm-10pm.

- Omihi, Wednesday, October 11, Omihi Community Hall, 7pm-10pm.

- Sheffield, Wednesday, October 12, Sheffield Hall, 1pm-4pm.

- Fairlie, Wednesday, October 12, Mackenzie Rugby Club, 7pm-10pm.

- Oamaru, Thursday, October 13, Brydone Hotel, 1.30pm-4.30pm.

