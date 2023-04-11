Design engineer and RutsPlus.com co-owner Rodger Smaill spent many years inventing a machine that repairs centre-pivot ruts by prising back the soil on both sides and using the root structure to increase its weight-holding capacity. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

An invention tested "under cover" to avoid prying eyes is making light work of removing tyre ruts from the path of centre-pivot irrigators for farmers.

The innovation by Canterbury company RutsPlus.com came runner-up at the inaugural agricultural innovation awards at the South Island Agricultural Field Days in Kirwee.

Omarama design engineer Rodger Smaill set up the family business in 2021, run by him, wife Donna and brother-in-law operations manager Stephen Fielding.

He spent four years working his way through earlier models before he was satisfied to take it to the commercial market.

Mr Smaill said the business filled in 500km of pivot ruts in its first season and was on track to do 2000km this year.

"We knew the demand was there if we could perfect a machine to fill the ruts and do a better job than a traditional method and at a cheaper rate... without putting foreign material in their paddocks."

The pivot-rut filler pulls in material from both sides of the wheel rut back into place by "punching through" the soil and pulling out the root structure on both sides.

This is windrowed with the farmer following in a tractor to do the wheel-packing.

The design meant the grass kept growing with the root structure, helping to increase the weight-holding capacity of the soil.

Mr Smaill said filling the ruts was fast and easy, with each machine able to do 60ha a day.

"We can get in and out of a farm super quick, and a lot of times we will take four machines to a farm and do over 200 hectares a day. It’s extremely environmentally-friendly considering the machine itself is solar powered, wireless and remote controlled."

The 11 filling units mounted on trailers and towed by a small fleet of six lightweight Suzuki Jimny four-wheel drives were working in Canterbury and Central and North Otago, with plans to introduce them in Southland next year.

The machine follows the contours of the ground without adjustment and a screen on the dashboard shows the driver it is lined up with the pivot path.

Mr Smaill said the idea came about after farmer friends told him about their problems of dealing with pivot ruts.

"The time and expense of filling in the pivot ruts gets quite overwhelming and they do damage to the gearbox on centre-wheel irrigators — so there needs to be a better way, so I decided that I was going to focus on developing a new machine full-time, and it took me four years to perfect it."

Patents were pending in three countries.

The quiet township of Omarama was ideal for testing and keeping it out of sight because it could not be patented if there were photographs of the invention on social media or in the public domain.

He said many prototypes were rejected before the unit was ready for the market.

"When I’d finished the whole project we had a big pile of excess attachments and steel and it worked out to be about three tonnes of steel that was left over just to create one machine.

"We tried every possible angle to get to a machine that was reliable and did a really good job."

The company was negotiating with a large irrigating manufacturer in the United States and planned to have machines in Australia’s Tasmania later this year in a franchise deal.

Mr Smaill said they were pleased to get runner-up in the innovation awards, especially as the EcoPond winner was backed by Lincoln University and Ravensdown.

Another machine by him pulls away and grades material that has built up under fences along dairy lanes.

It folds around fence posts and averages 10kmh-12kmh to help keep dairy lanes dry.

He had also developed a machine for ripping up potholes and regrading gravel roads, and planned to introduce it commercially at the next field days in two years.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz