George Morrison (85), of Waikaka Valley in Southland, with a tractor from his collection. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

George Morrison is looking forward to sharing seven decades of farm machinery passion with the next generation of vehicle enthusiasts at this weekend’s Wheels at Wānaka.

The semi-retired farmer and farm machinery collector, of Waikaka Valley in Southland is a founding member of New Zealand’s biggest history-in-motion all-vehicle event.

At the three-day show, starting tomorrow, Mr Morrison will display and explain a range of vintage machinery, including the world’s only remaining single-cylinder Garratt steam engine.

"It’s a public favourite," Mr Morrison said of the steam engine.

"A lot of younger people have been introduced to steam from this engine."

More than 25,000 people are expected to visit the Easter weekend show at Three Parks, where more than 3500 vehicles will be on display.

Mr Morrison is a member of the West Otago Vintage Club committee, which investigated the idea of a machinery display in Wānaka.

The committee had previously run events in Southland but struggled to draw large crowds.

"It started off as discussions ... and then Allan Dippie got involved and some of the locals ... Jim Cooper, Robert Duncan, and Kevin Caple," Mr Morrison said.

Wheels at Wānaka is run biennially, alternating with Warbirds over Wānaka.

Mr Morrison grew up on his family farm in the Waikaka Valley and has always lived in the valley.

In 1953, at the age of 15, he left school to begin farming sheep and beef and growing cereal and winter feed crops.

His love of farm machinery began at an early age.

As a boy, his uncle would take him for rides on his steam engine.

In 1988, Mr Morrison joined the Southland Steam Club where older members suggested he get his "steam ticket", allowing him to operate a steam engine.

Mr Morrison started his own farm machine collection about 40 years ago.

His collection includes distinctive red International Harvester tractors.

"I won’t say I’m biased, but red is my favourite colour."

Four of his International Harvesters and a 1955 Land Rover are entered in this year’s Wheels at Wānaka.

Mr Morrison will also show a four-horsepower single-cylinder two-speed Garratt steam engine.

The one-of-its-type machine had been loaned by the Dixon family of Matuara to the Southland Steam Club.

"I’ve had the privilege of being the person involved — sort of the custodian of the engine, from the club’s point of view," Mr Morrison said.

By Milo Long