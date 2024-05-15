Sharing knowledge

PHOTO: TERRI ANDERSON

AgResearch scientist Shannon Clarke talks about the South Island Genomic Calibration flock at a field day on Pamu’s Duncraigen Farm in Te Anau last week.

The programme included phenotypic measures for genomic predictions to indicate the meat eating quality in sheep.

Farm manager Paul Smith lead the tour of the property. Stops included its Angus stud and QEII National Trust covenant.

About 60 people attended the event.