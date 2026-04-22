Shed fire sparks farm clearing sale

Vendors Ross and Kathryn Smaill held a clearing sale of livestock and plant on-farm in Dunedin last week. Shawn McAvinue was there to photograph some of the auction action.

Mr Smaill said they would continue to run livestock and were selling some surplus plant due to a fire destroying a building, reducing the amount of covered storage for machinery.

"I lost a shed and I don’t want the gear stuck outside."