Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Shed fire sparks farm clearing sale

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. Rural life
    2. Rural Events
    Sitting on a Suzuki quadbike, which sold for $1700, are (from left) Bryleigh Barroga, 9, Joshua...
    Sitting on a Suzuki quadbike, which sold for $1700, are (from left) Bryleigh Barroga, 9, Joshua Barroga, 12 and Eli Barroga, 11, all of Ranfurly. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    Ashleigh Smith and Marley Smith, 2, of Waihola, stand in front of an Austin truck, which did not...
    Ashleigh Smith and Marley Smith, 2, of Waihola, stand in front of an Austin truck, which did not sell at auction.
    Sitting on a Field Marshall bulldozer, which sold for $5600, are Jason Payne, Harriet Payne, 7,...
    Sitting on a Field Marshall bulldozer, which sold for $5600, are Jason Payne, Harriet Payne, 7, and Willow Payne, 5, all of Balclutha.
    In front of a Ford 8240 Mailleux loader, which sold for $18,000, is Moses Thomson (left) 7 and...
    In front of a Ford 8240 Mailleux loader, which sold for $18,000, is Moses Thomson (left) 7 and Arlo Thomson, 10, both of Outram.
    Rural Livestock agent Rob Fowler sells a herd of Hereford Fresian cross steer calves for $840...
    Rural Livestock agent Rob Fowler sells a herd of Hereford Fresian cross steer calves for $840 each.
    Inspecting the engine of a 2000 Toyota Landcruiser flatdeck, which sold for $27,000, are (from...
    Inspecting the engine of a 2000 Toyota Landcruiser flatdeck, which sold for $27,000, are (from left) Reuben Allison, of Outram, with Guy Byfield and Guy Oliver, both of Mosgiel.

    Vendors Ross and Kathryn Smaill held a clearing sale of livestock and plant on-farm in Dunedin last week. Shawn McAvinue was there to photograph some of the auction action.

    Mr Smaill said they would continue to run livestock and were selling some surplus plant due to a fire destroying a building, reducing the amount of covered storage for machinery.

    "I lost a shed and I don’t want the gear stuck outside."

    Southern Rural Life

     

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