Show makes massive comeback

A few dark clouds were no match for the enthusiasm of tens of thousands of visitors at Christchurch’s New Zealand Agricultural Show. PHOTOS: TIM CRONSHAW

Beaming organisers are calling Christchurch’s New Zealand Agricultural Show a success with more than 115,000 visitors passing through the gates.

Cool weather towards the end failed to stop large crowds from enjoying the three-day event, which returned for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled twice because of Covid-19.

Canterbury Agricultural & Pastoral Association chairman Stewart Mitchell said total numbers exceeded expectations.

"Cantabrians and visitors here for the weekend have shown how much they enjoy having the show up and running again and have come out in their droves.

"We’re immensely grateful for the public’s overwhelmingly positive feedback and also to our sponsors and exhibitors for their huge support."

The show was a demonstration of how the farming community and city folk could mix and enjoy each other’s company.

A loan of $1 million was advanced by the council to get through the Covid-19 interruption and financial woes.

General manager Tracy Ahern said dropping gate charges for children was a huge drawcard for families.

In the sheep pens, a Hampshire ram exhibited by Ben Butterick from the La-Mac Hampshire Stud in Tai Tapu won the best overall meat sheep.

The ram hogget caught the eye of experienced breeders for its early muscling.

Visitors did a double take when they came across life-size fibreglass cows painted by artists and auctioned off for charity at Christchurch’s New Zealand Agricultural Show.

The best wool sheep went to a Romney ram bred by Peter and Diane Lowe from Lynnford Romney Stud in Hinds.

Sheep convener Brent Chamberlain said they were both excellent sheep and the standard of stock was high — judges had a real challenge singling out winners for some classes.

He said it was good to see exhibitors enjoying themselves after Covid-19 cancellations.

"We had about 750 entries and in 2019 we had 840, so we were back a little bit — but we were pleased with what we got and there was a great atmosphere with the exhibitors."

There were no merinos in the show ring and only a few on display, so they would work to bring them back next year, he said.

Oxford Poll Dorset breeder Grace Frahm won the young exhibitor of the year, while Jeremy Henderson won the New Zealand Young Judges Championship.

Organiser Tom Burrows said judges were impressed by Mr Henderson’s comments, and his placing of Corriedale ram hoggets and Poll Dorset ewe hoggets.

Mr Henderson, a shepherd for Robin Wilson, of West Melton, would go on to travel to an international show with $2500 in prizemoney from the Lady Isaac scholarship and New Zealand Sheep Breeders Association, he said.

Vanessa Pickens and her multi-award winning 6-year-old mare Rubinesque won the Supreme Champion Animal of the Show.

A life-sized fibreglass cow painted by artist Dean Johnstone raised $5000 in a charity auction. Proceeds will go to Surfing for Farmers.

