South Canterbury A&P Show set for a comeback

A&P shows have come to a grinding halt throughout the country and one South Canterbury town thinks it could help in its favour.

Southern Canterbury A&P Association manager Reto Oswald said preparations for this year’s show were well under way.

"As the country has shifted into Level 1, we believe we have made the right move to go ahead with our show, scheduled for November 7.

"The enduring fun-filled traditions at our Waimate showgrounds and its 138 years of operation have faced challenges before, but none have created as much uncertainty as Covid-19."

A spring horse show and Waimate Spring Shears Show will be held on October 9 and 10, followed by the main A&P Show in November.

"We imagine this spring we all want to go back to little normality and have some fun again, local events such as ours will no doubt have a comeback."

Increased entries were expected in the equestrian section as the show would be a qualifier for the Horse of the Year event.

"The show will be a place where you can devour hot chips and candy floss, run around barefoot bumping into old friends, and make new ones. It will give our community a whole day to celebrate what it means to be a Kiwi."