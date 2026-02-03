PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Commercial farmer and former shearer Quentin Whitehead was plotting a plan to rescue his ewes when he popped next door to make the top bid at the Southern Shedding Sheep Ram Sale in Gore.

Two southern studs, Enfield Genetics in Winton and Willowglen Farms on the Maniototo, offered more than 100 shedding rams at Gore Showgrounds last week.

Enfield Genetics sold all of its 53 rams for an average price of $3826, including a top price for Texel and Wiltshire cross ram Enfield 132/24 for $9000 to Mr Whitehead.

After making the bid, he returned home to continue working on how to save more than 100 of his ewes, which were trapped by a swollen Mataura River for three days.

"I’ve got to start getting them out or swim over there and cut some willows down so they’ve got something to eat."

People inspect shedding rams at Gore Showgrounds last week.

He bought Enfield 132/24 because it had the traits he wanted in his flock.

"You never regret buying good genetics. The cheapest ram you buy is the one you really wanted."

He liked the look of the ram, which was more maternal than some of the meatier shedding breeds on offer.

A meatier looking ram could produce a chunky ewe, which could go on to produce "small and squatty lambs".

The ram also appealed because of its structurally-sound feet, a trait which could be lacking in some shedding breeds, he said.

"They can be wanting a little bit in the leg conformation and it is something you have to be strict on and take no compromises."

James Tayles, 2, of Riversdale, eats smoko at the Southern Shedding Sheep Ram Sale in Gore.

He began introducing shedding genetics to his flock about three years ago.

An initial trial period included the use of Australian White semen, the purchase of a Wiltshire ram and the hire of an Exlana cross ram.

The trial produced a breeding programme featuring mostly Exlana genetics, he said.

"Now we are injecting in some Texel blood for some more muscling."

People in the shearing industry, including his daughter Megan Whitehead, who hold four strong wool shearing world records, understood his motivation for introducing shedding sheep genetics.

The reasons include wanting to avoid shearing costs, reduce farm work and increase his time fishing.

Enfield Genetics co-owner Grant Kean, of Winton, (left) holds shedding Texel cross ram Enfield 132/24, which he sold for $9000 to commercial farmer Quentin Whitehead, of Gore, at the Southern Shedding Sheep Ram Sale last week.

"I want to keep farming until I’m 80 and if I get rid of the wool, I get rid of most of my work."

He hoped the strong wool price continued to rise, as it was a great product, he said.

A syndicate, including South Otago shearer Hamish Bielski, paid the top price of $24,500 for ram Enfield 748/23 at the same sale last year.

Enfield Genetics co-owner Grant Kean, of Winton, said the average ram sale price for his stud was higher than last year.

The prices paid for rams were more consistent than last year, he said.

A solid core of the buyers were southern commercial sheep farmers, committed to breeding shedding sheep, he said.

Exlana cross ram Willowglen 173/24 sells for $7000 at Gore Showgrounds last week.

"It was good to see the return buyers coming back year after year."

Willowglen Farms offered 52 rams and sold 48, for an average price of $2057 including top prices of $7000 each for pure Exlana ram Willowglen 99/24 and Exlana cross ram Willowglen 173/24.

Both of the top Willowglen rams were bought by Kaahu Genetics co-owner Murray Sargent, of Whakamaru in South Waikato.

Mr Sargent said the appeal of Willowglen 99/24 included its exceptionally good feet.

The ram was compact and would produce sheep which could grow quickly to a moderate size, its lambs away to the works fast and ewes which did not require a lot of feed to maintain body condition and be able to climb hills.

"A more modest, deep sheep is best."

Ellery Young, 2, of Lawrence, watches people inspect shedding rams at Gore Showgrounds.

The rams top traits included meat growth, an ability to shed wool, survive and resist gastrointestinal parasites.

"He is good at everything."

The appeal of Exlana cross ram Willowglen 173/24 was its strong survival data and ability to produce plenty of meat featuring intramuscular fat.

"He is superb in all the traits."

Kaahu Genetics held its 6th annual ram sale in November last year.

The top price at the sale was $18,000, by the Young family in South Otago, which he believed was the most paid for any ram breed at any auction in New Zealand this season.

Willowglen Farms co-owner Jason Smith, of Maniototo, (left) holds Exlana ram Willowglen 99/24, which he sold for $7000 to Kaahu Genetics owner Murray Sargent, of South Waikato at Gore Showgrounds last week.

Willowglen Farms co-owner Jason Smith said he was "very happy" with the ram sale result.

The stud was investigating importing some shedding sheep semen for use in its breeding programme.

"We don’t want to change too much and keep improving on what we’ve got."

PGG Wrightson national genetics manager Callum McDonald said a big gallery of buyers across New Zealand produced strong demand for rams at the sale.

The quality of the genetics of the performance-record shedding sheep improved every year.

"You are seeing that being reflected in the bidding."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz