Southlander wins title in 35-year first

Leon Samuels, of Invercargill, on his way to winning the Golden Shears Open title in Masterton on Saturday. PHOTOS: PETE NIKOLAISON

Southland shearer Leon Samuels is the first South Islander to take home the Golden Shears open title in 35 years.

He took the spoils after winning a six-man final of 20 sheep each in Masterton on Saturday night.

Nathan Stratford, of Invercargill, clips a sheep on his way to winning the National Shearing Circuit for a third time in Masterton on Saturday.

The last South Island shearer to win the open title was Edsel Forde in 1989.

Open title runner-up on Saturday was shearer Casey Bailey, of Riverton, who was competing in the final for the first time.

Southland shearer Nathan Stratford won a third National Shearing Circuit final, beating Samuels by a 0.355pts margin.

Woolhandler Lucy Elers, of Mataura, inspects a fleece as she advances to win the Golden Shears Junior title in Masterton on Saturday.

Stratford competed in his 20th circuit final and 18th transtasman test.

In an all-South Island win, Samuels, Stratford and Marlborough shearer Angus Moore won the transtasman test, beating Australians Daniel McIntyre, Nathan Meaney and Josh Bone.

The junior woolhandling title was won by Lucy Elers, of Mataura, following up three major title wins — Lumsden (longwool), Winton (lambs) and Gore (second-shear) — earlier this year.