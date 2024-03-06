Southlander wins title in 35-year first

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
He took the spoils after winning a six-man final of 20 sheep each in Masterton on Saturday night.
Open title runner-up on Saturday was shearer Casey Bailey, of Riverton, who was competing in the final for the first time.
Southland shearer Nathan Stratford won a third National Shearing Circuit final, beating Samuels by a 0.355pts margin.
In an all-South Island win, Samuels, Stratford and Marlborough shearer Angus Moore won the transtasman test, beating Australians Daniel McIntyre, Nathan Meaney and Josh Bone.
The junior woolhandling title was won by Lucy Elers, of Mataura, following up three major title wins — Lumsden (longwool), Winton (lambs) and Gore (second-shear) — earlier this year.