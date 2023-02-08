St Bathans Collie Club centennial trial results

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Long head: Daniel Adams (Ned) 1, Ben Millar (King) 2, Neville Hore (Frank) 3, Lloyd Smith (Guide) 4, Ginger Anderson (Jet) 5. Intermediate: Daniel Adams (Ned). Maiden: Rick Aubrey (Monty).
Short head and yard: Lloyd Smith (Guide) 1, Scott Hunter (Buck) 2, Lloyd Smith (Ted) 3, Ben Millar (Ace) 4, Ben Millar (King) 5. Intermediate: Scott Hunter (Buck). Maiden: Johnny Anderson (Ben).
Zig-zag hunt: Boyd Tisdall (Gee) 1, Ethan Smith (Chub) 2, Scott Milne (Norm) 3, Roger Sellars (Crunch) 4, Lloyd Smith (Jackson) 5. Intermediate: Scott Milne (Norm). Maiden: Scott Milne (Norm).
Straight hunt: Matt Clark (Ranger) 1, Michael Benton (Maia) 2, Roger Sellars (Crunch) 3, Bruce Calder (Cloud) 4, Greg Metherall (Blast) 5. Intermediate: Roger Sellars (Crunch). Maiden: Rick Aubrey (Burt)