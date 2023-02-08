Wednesday, 8 February 2023

St Bathans Collie Club centennial trial results

    1. Rural life
    2. Rural Events

    Matt Clark and dog Ranger won the straight hunt event at the St Bathans Collie Club centennial...
    Matt Clark and dog Ranger won the straight hunt event at the St Bathans Collie Club centennial trial last week. PHOTOS: BLACK & TAN
    Long head: Daniel Adams (Ned) 1, Ben Millar (King) 2, Neville Hore (Frank) 3, Lloyd Smith (Guide) 4, Ginger Anderson (Jet) 5. Intermediate: Daniel Adams (Ned). Maiden: Rick Aubrey (Monty).

    Short head and yard: Lloyd Smith (Guide) 1, Scott Hunter (Buck) 2, Lloyd Smith (Ted) 3, Ben Millar (Ace) 4, Ben Millar (King) 5. Intermediate: Scott Hunter (Buck). Maiden: Johnny Anderson (Ben).

    Scott Hunter and dog Buck placed second in the short head and yard event at the St Bathans Collie...
    Scott Hunter and dog Buck placed second in the short head and yard event at the St Bathans Collie Club centennial trial last week.
    Zig-zag hunt: Boyd Tisdall (Gee) 1, Ethan Smith (Chub) 2, Scott Milne (Norm) 3, Roger Sellars (Crunch) 4, Lloyd Smith (Jackson) 5. Intermediate: Scott Milne (Norm). Maiden: Scott Milne (Norm).

    Straight hunt: Matt Clark (Ranger) 1, Michael Benton (Maia) 2, Roger Sellars (Crunch) 3, Bruce Calder (Cloud) 4, Greg Metherall (Blast) 5. Intermediate: Roger Sellars (Crunch). Maiden: Rick Aubrey (Burt)

    Southern Rural Life