Sustainable farmers recognised

Tony and Michelle Roberts were named winners of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy and 2026 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing, in Christchurch, last Thursday. PHOTOS: ALAN GIBSON

Michelle and Tony Roberts did not inherit the farming business they have today. They built it from the ground up.

Last Thursday the deer farming and dairy grazing couple from Merino Downs were named winners of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy and 2026 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

After making the decision to move from the North Island to Southland in the mid-90s, the couple took on a share milking role with a vision to create opportunities for their family. Decades later, that dream has culminated in the country’s highest recognition for sustainable farming.

Head judge Karen Williams said the couple embodied everything the national ambassador role represents.

"They chased a dream, worked their way from share milking into farm ownership and then built the business they have today. Their story gives hope to others that this pathway is still possible."

Ms Williams said the couple’s greatest strength was the way they complemented one another.

"Tony is always looking around corners. He’s prepared to challenge conventional thinking, embrace new technology and ask, ‘Why not?’ But every great idea needs someone who can turn it into a sustainable reality, and that’s where Michelle is exceptional. She brings a calm, considered approach and has a simple rule that new ideas sit for three days before any decisions are made. Together they create a really balanced partnership."

The Roberts combined two neighbouring farms into a 269ha operation farming 667 red deer, 635 fallow deer, 220 rising one-year-old dairy heifers and 35 sheep.

Ms Williams added Mrs Roberts also stood out as a leader in her own right.

"She hasn’t simply supported the business from the sidelines. She’s stepped into leadership roles that help shape the wider sector, including serving on Southland’s Regional Forum to help guide freshwater management. She’s prepared to tackle the crunchy issues, ask difficult questions and be part of finding practical solutions."

The couple are big believers in sharing ideas and telling their story.

"Their gates are always open. They’ve hosted farmers from around New Zealand, international visitors, students and community groups."

What also appealed to the judges was how relatable the couple and their farming business is, and their strong involvement in their community.

"Their success hasn’t been at the expense of their environment or their community, in fact, quite the opposite. They’ve also shown you don’t need to have thousands of hectares to be a national winner."

As the 2026 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing, the Roberts will spend the coming year representing the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust programme, sharing their farming journey and encouraging others to celebrate continuous improvement and environmental stewardship.

The National Sustainability Showcase event held last Thursday night at Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre celebrated each of the 11 Ballance Farm Environment Awards Regional Supreme Winners from across the country. Hosted by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the event is held annually as the pinnacle of the BFEA programme, and connects primary industry representatives from across the sector. — Allied Media