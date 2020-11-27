Teachers taught how to integrate sustainability

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Kaikorai Valley College urban concept farm manager Nicola Rushbrook holds 1-year-old Barnevelder heritage chicken Myrtle during a visit to the farm by participants in a day-long Enviroschools hui for secondary school teachers.

Otago Enviroschools regional co-ordinator Robyn Zink said yesterday's hui was the first of its kind in Otago for secondary school teachers, and attracted 18 people from seven schools, including from Cromwell and Oamaru.

The hui focused on how teachers could integrate sustainability throughout the secondary curriculum, and showed how activities such as raising chickens could provide hands-on sustainability experience.

The gathering produced ‘‘really good conversations and great sharing of ideas’’, she said.