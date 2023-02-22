Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Town, country united for A&Pshow

    By Shannon Thomson
    1. Rural life
    2. Rural Events

    Georgia Gillespie, on horse Ida View Designer Patchwork, competes in the 80cm open pony class at...
    Georgia Gillespie, on horse Ida View Designer Patchwork, competes in the 80cm open pony class at the Mt Benger A&P Show in Roxburgh on Saturday. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON
    It was a big day in the Teviot Valley as town and country came together for the annual A&P show.

    The Mt Benger A&P Show drew almost 1500 people through the gates at the Roxburgh Racecourse on Saturday.

    A pet parade, bouncy castles and mechanical bull ride kept children busy while trades and wares were on display for the adults.

    The big dig entertained both young and old but a highlight was Geraldine-born international rally car driver Hayden Paddon opening the show.

    Long-time Mt Benger A&P Society committee member and the day’s commentator Mark Reid said A&P shows were a "Kiwi icon".

    "The A&P show is basically to bring the country to town; to show townspeople how an egg is made — it’s not made in a factory — how milk is produced and also produce that you eat. Basically everything you get in a supermarket, you come here and see how it is made."

    The committee put a big focus on families, investing in activities that would appeal to children as a way to protect the longevity of the show, Mr Reid said.

    "If the kids have a really good day, they’ll bring their kids so it’s future-proofing the A&P show — you’ve got to make sure the kids go away full of sugar and having a good time."

    Upgrades made by the A&P society to racecourse facilities in conjunction with the Roxburgh Trotting Club prior to the event included a new shed utilised as the event’s new pavilion, and improvements to the equestrian area made a much better experience for people, Mr Reid said.

    shannon.thomson@alliedpress.co.nz

    Southern Rural Life