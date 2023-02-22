Town, country united for A&Pshow

Georgia Gillespie, on horse Ida View Designer Patchwork, competes in the 80cm open pony class at the Mt Benger A&P Show in Roxburgh on Saturday. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

It was a big day in the Teviot Valley as town and country came together for the annual A&P show.

The Mt Benger A&P Show drew almost 1500 people through the gates at the Roxburgh Racecourse on Saturday.

A pet parade, bouncy castles and mechanical bull ride kept children busy while trades and wares were on display for the adults.

The big dig entertained both young and old but a highlight was Geraldine-born international rally car driver Hayden Paddon opening the show.

Long-time Mt Benger A&P Society committee member and the day’s commentator Mark Reid said A&P shows were a "Kiwi icon".

"The A&P show is basically to bring the country to town; to show townspeople how an egg is made — it’s not made in a factory — how milk is produced and also produce that you eat. Basically everything you get in a supermarket, you come here and see how it is made."

The committee put a big focus on families, investing in activities that would appeal to children as a way to protect the longevity of the show, Mr Reid said.

"If the kids have a really good day, they’ll bring their kids so it’s future-proofing the A&P show — you’ve got to make sure the kids go away full of sugar and having a good time."

Upgrades made by the A&P society to racecourse facilities in conjunction with the Roxburgh Trotting Club prior to the event included a new shed utilised as the event’s new pavilion, and improvements to the equestrian area made a much better experience for people, Mr Reid said.

