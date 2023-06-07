Unbelieva-bull result

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Rising 2-year-old bull Limehills Belter 210473 sold for the top price of $27,000 at the Limehills Herefords 44th annual sale in Millers Flat last week.

Stud owner Gray Pannett said 53 of the 58 bulls on offer sold for an average of $9080, including the top price paid by Matariki Herefords in Kaikoura.

Mr Pannett said he was "rapt" with the sale result considering the financially challenging and dry season in the South.

Autumn weather had been amazing but farmers made their money in spring and summer, he said.

Many farmers in Teviot Valley had sold store lambs this season.