Video: South Island Agricultural Field Days

Paul Dwyer went to experience the South Island Agricultural Field Days at Kirwee just west of Christchurch for the first time.
He was spreading the Year Of The Farmer message to the locals and get them to nominate farmers and growers from the region who are worthy of consideration for the big prize.
Paul catches up with the organising committee of the Canterbury Young farmers who have put on the Kirwee event.
