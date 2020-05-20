Virtual events planned

Nadia Lim. Photo: Getty Images

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is organising a ‘‘national virtual ladies muster’’ in the absence of physical events that would usually be held.

Recognising the importance of women as critical farming partners in the sheep and beef sector, the events were designed to help bring rural women throughout the country together.

Two virtual gatherings would be held on May 27, with speakers celebrity chef Nadia Lim and Philippa Cameron, from popular Instagram account What’s For Smoko; and June 4 with Hannah Miller (A Lady Butcher) and lamb-rearing expert Kerry Harmer. Spaces are limited to 300 farming women per session.