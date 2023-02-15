Waiau Collie Club results

Waiau Collie Club centennial trial results on February 3.

Long head: Brian Dickison (Mac) 1, Levi McCall (Jane) 2, Brian Dickison (Cole) 3, Paul McCarthy (Peter) 4, Tom Anderson (May) 5. First intermediate: Levi McCall (Jane). First maiden: Tom Anderson (May).

Short head and yard: Paul McCarthy (Bill) 1, Paul McCarthy (Meg) 2, Matt Patterson (Dice) 3, Adam Chartres (Jack) 4, Mike Joyce (Kaine). First intermediate: Paul McCarthy (Meg). First maiden: Adam Chartres (Jack).

Zigzag hunt: Chris Pont (Jill) 1, Oli Keast (Tone) 2, Ben Clark (Kate) 3, Olly Dickson (Sam) 4, Andy Dennis (George) 5. First intermediate: Chris Pont (Jill). First maiden: Chris Pont (Jill).

Straight hunt: Brian Sparrow (Jerry) 1, Graeme Dickie (Treble) 2, Blake Tippett (Herb) 3, AJ Hawker (Squid) 4, Will Sutherland (Frank) 5. First intermediate: Graeme Dickie (Treble). First maiden: Blake Tippet (Herb).