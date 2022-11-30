Water hui a success

More than 220 pupils, teachers and supporters gathered in three river catchments over three days to learn about the importance of waterways in Southland.

The theme for the annual Enviroschools Hui earlier this month was "Water of Life".

Enviroschools regional co-ordinator Josh Sullivan said it was important to highlight how Southland’s water was central to our economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being.

"Young people have an active part to play in sustainably managing and improving our freshwater."

The hui was catered to different catchments over multiple days for the first time.

Mr Sullivan said he was pleased with the enthusiasm and curiosity displayed by the pupils

from Mataura, Oreti, Aparima and Waiau River catchments.