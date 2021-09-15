Wins for pair in Daffodil Day contest

Brothers Carter and Lucas Smith’s daffodil-inspired cupcake creation resulted in them being named the senior and junior winners, respectively, of Longbeach School’s Daffodil Day lockdown competition.

It was a competition which kept many pupils throughout the rural Mid Canterbury school busy over weeks of lockdown as they came up with picture ideas to show their support for Daffodil Day.

Among the pictures entered were some edible designs, wearable designs and wall hanging creations.

The competition was instigated, and judged, by student council leader, year 8 pupil Milli Pottinger, and gave bragging rights to overall senior and junior winners and each age category with most creative and most lifelike pictures.

Longbeach School year 7-8 teacher Harriett Sutton said Milli instigated the initiative in the first week of lockdown, which was “an excellent demonstration of her leadership skills’’.

‘‘She organised this event independently and demonstrated great initiative to keep the school community involved in celebrating Daffodil Day, even during lockdown.”

Overall senior competition winner: Carter Smith; junior competition winner: Lucas Smith; most creative senior: Addison Griffiths; most creative junior: Zara Redwood; most lifelike senior: Zander Etheridge; most lifelike junior: Harriet White-Waterton.