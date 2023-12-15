World record shearing attempt under way

The race against time to shear a record number of lambs has started in a woolshed near Gore.

Cousins Megan Whitehead and Hannah McColl are attempting the Women’s World two-stands eight-hours record for strongwool lambs, at Grant Brothers shed.

On-hand is Hawke’s Bay Marg Baynes who along with her daughter Ingrid Smith (nee Baynes) has held the record of 903 for almost 15 years, since 2009, when Mrs Baynes did 433 and daughter did what was also the solo record of 470.

Gore shearer Megan Whitehead completes the last blow to finish taking wool off a lamb during her world record attempt in Gore this morning. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The present solo record of 601, shorn by King Country-based Sacha Bond in Northern Southland last February, will also be at stake as Ms Whitehead attempts to set a new record.

Mrs Baynes said she expected by 5pm, she and her daughter will no longer be the record-holders.

“No question,” she said.

“The record will go. We’re glad to be here to see these strong, fit and capable young women pursuing their dream,” she said.

- By Sandy Eggleston