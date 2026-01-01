Skip to main content
Wednesday,
Wed,
28
January
Jan
2026
Ram sells for $14,000
Ram Snowdon E337/24 sold for $14,000 at Gore Showgrounds last week.
Women set shearing world record
Women set shearing world record
Four women showed their grit to set a world record of shearing more than 1900 strongwool lambs in eight hours in South Otago.
Triallist ‘relieved’ after maiden win
Triallist ‘relieved’ after maiden win
West Otago dog triallist Kay McClymont and her heading dog, Peggy Sue, won the maiden section at the New Zealand Yarding Challenge.
Community unites for fundraiser
Community unites for fundraiser
Shearers queued at the stands to take their turn to help out a mate earlier this month raising more than $120,000 for a trip of a lifetime for him and his family.
Turning a passion for animals into a career
Turning a passion for animals into a career
A young Winton woman who enjoys working with animals has had a boost to help pay for her tertiary studies.
Kiwifruit thrive in Taieri microclimate
Kiwifruit thrive in Taieri microclimate
A Taieri man has hacked the supposed secret to growing sub-tropical kiwifruit in the South.
Farmer concerned over venison sales
Farmer concerned over venison sales
A rise in the sale of wild venison is watering down the perception of farm-raised venison, a South Canterbury deer farmer says.
Boot Bash ball rebooted
Boot Bash ball rebooted
Love is in the air — with a side order of gumboots — as a classic singles ball returns to the country calendar on Saturday.
King William reigns supreme at A&P show
King William reigns supreme at A&P show
Strong shedding sheep King William reigns supreme.
Cafe inspired by love
Cafe inspired by love
A labour of love, leading to a new cafe at the heart of a South Otago community, had a suitably romantic inspiration.
Snowdon Station ram sells for $14,000
Snowdon Station ram sells for $14,000
Southern ram sale average prices are on the rise as a cautious confidence returns to the sheep industry.
Couple taking what NZ is good at and exploring new areas
Couple taking what NZ is good at and exploring new areas
An early retirement does not stack up for the New Zealand Merino Company's new chairman John Penno, Tim Cronshaw writes.
Warning to look out for black grass
Warning to look out for black grass
Arable farmers are being warned to keep their eyes peeled for any sign of invasive black grass as biosecurity authorities continue to deal with farm outbreaks.
Global supplies hit payout prospects
Global supplies hit payout prospects
Canterbury dairy farmers are waving goodbye to another double-digit milk payout as global supplies remain stubbornly high over the 2025-26 season.
Barker’s completes new factory
Barker’s completes new factory
South Canterbury company Barker’s has completed its new jam, juice and sauce factory near Geraldine in the first stage of a nearly $60 million expansion project.
SUBSCRIBER
Hail storms cause up to $10m in crop damage
SUBSCRIBER
Hail storms cause up to $10m in crop damage
Arable growers are reeling from up to $10 million in crop losses after a trio of widespread hail storms whipped through Canterbury farms.
AI firm making research accessible
AI firm making research accessible
Christhcurch tech company Custom D is lining up overseas clients for Caitlyn — an AI platform stopping vital research and business data from sitting idle.
Birthday party chance for reunion
Birthday party chance for reunion
Lowcliffe longevity was in evidence at an 80th birthday celebration recently.
‘Passion’ to be featured in campaign
‘Passion’ to be featured in campaign
Ahuriri Downs Station co-owner Andrew Sutherland is the first of eight farmers to be profiled in a campaign by The New Zealand Merino Company (NZM).
Bucketloads of floral delights
Bucketloads of floral delights
Grab a bucket and fill it with flowers — the instructions are simple, the task a delight.
Read more