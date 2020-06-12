Skip to main content
/
Dunedin
11
|
7
Wednesday,
Wed,
24
June
Jun
2020
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Digital Editions
Rural Events
ODT
Other News
Wool classer receives merit award
Wool has always been part of Anne-Marie Parcell’s life.
Adept wool presser will ‘never give it up’
Here’s a riddle ... If two shearers clip a total of 100 sheep, and one shears three more than the other — what is the tally for each? Turangi Morehu jokes that he has asked this riddle to many in...
Blue Mountain team wins grand final
For the second year in a row a team from Blue Mountain College has won the AgriKids Grand Final.
Polytech safety net for many
Otago Polytechnic’s Central Campus is likely to be a safety net for many people who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 economic downturn.
Training adviser recommends study
Primary ITO’s new training adviser for Otago and Southland Bonnie Fogarty is encouraging young people to study.
Educational day for young viticulturists
Domaine Thomson Wines hosted the Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year educational day last Thursday.
Positive signs seen from the air
Aerial compliance inspections have revealed positive improvements in winter grazing practices.
NZ sheep industry may be first to hit carbon zero mark
The New Zealand sheep industry could be the first to reach carbon zero, Southland sheep farmer Leon Black says.
‘Soil Your Undies’ project set to launch
"Soil Your Undies" is a project being launched at several primary and secondary schools in North and East Otago — but it’s not what you think.
Sheep may fund retirement units
Sheep and cattle are helping fund the cost of building two independent living units in Lawrence.
Regenerative farmers enjoying greener pastures
A common misconception around regenerative agriculture is that it is purely based on ideology, Tim Blackler, facilitator for the Regenerative Agriculture South Otago Red Meat Profit Partnership...
Majority of farmers find Fonterra watchdog ineffective - survey
The Fonterra Shareholders Council is supposed to monitor the company on behalf of its 10,000 farmer shareholders, but it has incurred a lot of criticism.
Funding for wool-based PPE masks
Lincoln Agritech, a development company owned by Lincoln University, has received $290,000 in government funding to create biodegradable wool-based PPE masks for the Covid-19 pandemic response.
Sector generates $12b year: study
An independent study commissioned by the Meat Industry Association and Beef + Lamb New Zealand shows the meat processing and export sector and sheep and beef farmers collectively generate ...
'Hidden gem' dairy farmer wins rare green diamond
Whanganui dairy farmer Chris Davison has more of a sparkle in his step, after being awarded a rare green diamond ring from DairyNZ.
Lockdown creates ongoing benefit
Some of the lessons learned from the Covid-19 lockdown will continue to be implemented to encourage fewer sick days for staff this winter, Alexandra shearing contractor Dion Morrell says.
Dairy farmer tapping into deliveries
Delivered in recyclable glass bottles direct to the door, it’s the fresh unpasteurised A2 milk of Aylesbury Creamery, a dairy farm near Burnham.
Taking a step back from national duties
Herefords unintentionally hit the headlines for a few weeks recently — thanks to Covid-19.
Tenure review submitters highlight access
Access is at the forefront of submissions on a tenure review of New Zealand’s largest high country station.
Stag do: Herd's conga line lifts farmers' spirits
Farmers in drought-stricken Hawke's Bay are smiling and laughing again, not because it's raining, but because of one man's photo of stags at their boisterous best. Grant Charteris who owns Forest...
