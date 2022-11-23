1927 tractor reminder of can-do era

A 1927 home-built tractor spent its early years on a Waimate berry farm and after being restored by Dave Yates and other vintage machinery enthusiasts was running again at Christchurch’s New Zealand Agricultural Show. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

A pre-Depression tractor likely cobbled together by an amateur engineer is a reminder of a time when farmers had to make do with what was lying around the farmyard.

The 1927 work-horse is powered by a seven-horsepower Austin Chummy engine that once sat in a private vehicle and has a compact chassis of unknown heritage — possibly a Model T.

Still working, it was on display as part of a collection of steam engines and tractors and farm machinery of yesteryear at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch.

New Zealand Vintage Machinery Club life member Dave Yates said there was much to admire about the home-built tractor and its maker had been a clever engineer.

The layout of the tractor was impressive for its simplicity and its owner had shortened the front axle and narrowed the frame down, he said.

"I’ve been in the engineering game and for what he had to build it with he was pretty clever as it was early stages in the 1920s for welding and everything and a lot of this was done with rivets. He obviously knew his stuff and it did its job."

Mr Yates was among club members who took several weeks to replace parts and get the Austin tractor running again.

"It was left to us by the Arbuckle family and we inherited it off a relatively young guy by his mother when he died unfortunately fairly young. It belonged to the Bird family before that. It’s a home-made tractor and it’s got a pump in the back and they used it for spraying blackcurrants and that down in Waimate."

The basic tractor would go up and down rows on the berry farm and still has basic guards alongside the wheels to protect the blackcurrant bushes.

Mr Yates said the salvaged engine would’ve been no older than five years old when it was put in and could’ve come from a car crash.

The tractor builder also made another articulating tractor that remains with the vintage machinery club.

Mr Yates has been a member of the club since it started. Among his own collection is a rear-engined Case tractor painted orange and he’s made a miniature Massey-Harris himself.

Still in his possession is a unique 1938 double-cab ute called Kittie which belonged to his grandfather and was also at the show.

The Morris 10-cwt truck looked nothing like it does today after going through a fire that raced through the Geraldine Museum.

"It was pretty well destroyed in 1979 and [it took 10 years] at least to rebuild it, with body builders brought in to do the main work on it. That’s the only one in the world that I know of. They came out as a scuttle and windshield and you built the body. My grandfather wanted a truck and the family wanted a car so he said ‘make me that’. Certainly it’s one of the earliest double-cab utes in New Zealand and I don’t know if it’s the world’s first."

