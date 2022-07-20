$2.9m funding boost to help restore water quality, habitats

Neil McLeod "The grey Ghost" in his wagon pulled by 2 trotters storm through Thompsons creek as the light wagon trail heads over the Dunstan mountains. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The Thompsons Creek projects, part of the wider Manuherekia catchment programme in Central Otago, have been granted $2.9million Jobs for Nature funding to help improve water quality and restore freshwater habitats.

Environment Minister David Parker said the funding was expected to generate about eight full time equivalent roles across three years.

“The Thompsons Creek projects are based around community engagement, working with landowners, fencing and riparian planting, and protection of threatened, native freshwater fish.

“What is learnt here can inform efforts across the wider Manuherekia catchment programme.”

“This approach brings together a range of stakeholders including farmers, community groups and iwi, to stop the degradation of the Manuherekia catchment and undo past damage.’’

The Manuherekia rises between the St Bathans and Hawkdun ranges in a stunning landscape that has inspired artists such as painter Sir Grahame Sydney. Manuherekia Exemplar Project Governance Group co-chairwoman Anna Gillespie acknowledged the goodwill and support from farmers, agencies, iwi and experts to work together to get the project up and running in a catchment with the complexities of the Manuherekia.

“It’s the beginning of a journey which should see some very exciting initiatives for the catchment and community.”

Thompsons Creek project manager Nicola McGrouther said work on the wetland would include removing willows, constructing a meandering pathway for the waterway and replanting with locally-sourced native plants, including more than 50,000 tussock.