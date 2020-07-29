$3.2 million investment in Lorneville

Investing to expand scope. Photo: Supplied

Alliance Group is to invest $3.2million to further upgrade its Lorneville plant near Invercargill as it seeks to improve the operational efficiency of the co-operative’s largest site.

The plant’s Engine Room Two provides key refrigeration for four cold stores, some blast freezers and several product chillers at the plant, which in peak season employs almost 2000 people.

Alliance will be investing in safety features in the engine room, upgrading equipment and the building structure.

The programme will improve the company’s ability to control the refrigeration system remotely and provide a platform for further investment.

It will also give Alliance the opportunity to have more control points and sensors, improve the ability to provide automation control and result in significant energy savings.

The plant’s Engine Room Two was upgraded in 2018.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

Meanwhile, Alliance Group’s $4million project to reconfigure its venison processing plant at Lorneville so it can also process beef is being supported by a $2.8million loan from the Provincial Growth Fund.