Amberley A&P show going ahead

The show must go on in Amberley.

The Amberley A&P Association has made the decision to proceed with its annual show on Saturday, October 31, under Alert Level 1.

"There’s no stopping us country folk. Under Level 1 it’s all go. It’s really exciting," secretary Amy Broomhall said.

With other Canterbury shows cancelled due to Covid-19, including the Rangiora Show, Selwyn Spring Show, Ashburton A&P Show and the New Zealand Agricultural Show, Amberley could be in store for a busy day.

"We’ve have a really good response from exhibitors. No-one seems to be deterred," Ms Broomhall said.

"We are certainly expecting a big crowd as long as the sun shines on the day and with the horse section, there is qualifying for [the] Horse of the Year [Show], so we have riders coming from all over the South Island."

The show committee was due to meet this week to work out some of the details, such as Covid-19 regulations and managing a large crowd.

Entries close on Saturday and can be made at Showday online, and schedules are available in Amberley and Rangiora.