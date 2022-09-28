App focuses on tussock control

Nassella tussock is grubbed out of a paddock.PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

An app to help farmers control a weed that has eluded eradication attempts for more than 100 years is being promoted again after Covid-19 interruptions.

The free app was released last year to help farmers, mainly in the drought-prone grassland areas of Canterbury and Marlborough, with nassella tussock on their properties.

Nassella tussock is the only weed to have its own legislation — the Nassella Tussock Act 1946 — and at its worst forced farmers off properties.

Only this year a heavy infestation was found at a Duntroon farm over several hectares.

Decades have been spent getting it to a stable level, and management is expected to be assisted by the app, developed by AgResearch with MBIE funding in an Environment Canterbury partnership.

AgResearch principal scientist Graeme Bourdot said Covid-19 had got in the way of promoting the app, and just recently it had been raised again in Christchurch conferences attended by biosecurity officers.

He said the idea was that they would educate farmers on the value of the app and how to use it, as it was vital that weed control continued.

Modelling showed weed populations could increase to reach previously economically damaging monocultures if they were left uncontrolled, he said.

"There’s a new generation who are now owners of the farms who haven’t seen it as a huge problem because it’s been so well contained because of this historical effort. So some farmers are saying now ‘I only have a few plants on my property — is it worth controlling them when I’ve got all this gorse and broom that are impacting my management?’.

"This app can show someone might have 10 plants per hectare which aren’t causing a loss, but if they left them 40 years out they will see a problem — 10,000 plants per hectare, or whatever, if they haven’t been grubbing, and that will start biting."

Dr Bourdot said populations at this level would impact the grazeability of their land and its market value, as no-one would want a nassella-infested farm.

The technology shows farmers what to expect if they stop grubbing nassella or if they improve the efficiency of their grubbing.

Earlier trials estimated a commercial grubbing operation on a typical North Canterbury farm kills on average 34% of the tussocks.

Dr Bourdot said that level of kill would lead to a stable population over time, but farmers could step this up with increased grubbing, and would be able to simulate this in the app to get the expected result.

The app kept track of the seven life stages of the plant. Farmers could use the default grubbing rate of 34% kill across the size classes in the model, or an increased rate over the years ahead to show the likely size of the population in the future. They could also compare the results of spring grubbing (before the tussock seeds) with autumn management, he said.

The modelling is based on the results of detailed field experiments over eight years in the Hurunui district. Today, an average farm with nassella has 15 plants/ha.

Farmers did not want to see nassella at its worst as it would form a complete cover of about 35,000 plants/ha that allowed for virtually no other species, Dr Bourdot said.

"They would be completely inedible. A hectare that had 35,000 plants would be completely worthless for grazing, so we don’t want to go back to that.

"There were many farms in North Canterbury with that sort of carrying capacity in the 1930s and mid-1940s and that’s why the government stepped in.

"We would hate to see people forgetting that lesson and walking away from nassella and then ending up in 30 or 40 years with an unmanageable problem."

He said the Duntroon infestation showed what could happen if the weed was not controlled, and the importance of good identification and correct reporting to authorities.

The owner was a good farmer who knew there was unusual grass growing, but had not realised it was nassella and was now following recommendations to manage it, he said.

Dr Bourdot said there was a general acceptance that nassella was here to stay as it was widespread in Canterbury, and could not be eradicated, so managing it with good grubbing strategies and pasture management was the way forward.

Future technology could assist, he said.

"Definitely there will be a place for drones and artificial intelligence with cameras mounted on drones that will be able to find nassella tussock, map it on a farm and could potentially drop small doses of herbicide on individual plants or deploy control agents in a strategic way.

"...that sort of technology is going to be there in the future and there’s work going on right now in that area."

Modelling developed by scientists shows that there is about 1million ha of climatically-suitable pasture land for nassella tussock in Canterbury. This is likely to increase by about 14% because of climate change by 2080. This would see the species extend further to the west and into higher altitudes.



