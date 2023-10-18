Applicants called for as scholarship opens

Ministry for Primary Industries on-farm support director John Roche is calling for applications for a new scholarship at Massey and Lincoln universities. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Applications are open for scholarships for students studying agriculture and horticulture at Massey and Lincoln universities to help boost the number of advisers providing on-the-ground support to farmers and growers.

Ministry for Primary Industries on-farm support director John Roche said farmers, growers, and whenua Māori owners were operating in an increasingly complex environment.

The new on-farm support science scholarships would help grow the advisory sector’s ability to provide specialised on-the-ground support and advice.

"Six scholarships, worth $5000 each, are on offer for the 2024 academic year to students enrolled in relevant three- or four-year degree courses.

"We’re seeking applications from students with a genuine interest in joining the agricultural and horticultural advisory sectors.

The scholarships are an initiative implemented by the ministry to grow the capacity and capability of the primary industry advisory sector.

Lincoln University student life deputy vice-chancellor Damian Lodge said the new scholarship programme would help build on the university’s strong reputation for producing skilled graduates who were well-equipped to contribute to the success of New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

"The scholarships will ease some of the financial pressure students face while they are studying full-time."

Successful applicants would also receive mentoring and development opportunities from the ministry.

Massey University head of agriculture Prof Paul Kenyon said he was sure many students would take up the opportunity, with the aim to follow this critical career pathway.

"Farm advisers provide a crucial support to farmers to improve business performance, both economically and environmentally.

"The profession is a rewarding split between boots on the ground out in an orchard or paddock and office-related tasks, such as preparing budgets, reports, or advice."

Applications for the scholarships close on November 22.

Successful recipients would be chosen by an evaluation panel made up of representatives from across the ministry.