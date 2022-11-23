Applications open for fund

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A call is being made for funding applications from watercare and catchment groups in Otago.

Otago Catchment Community co-ordinator Anna Robinson, of Alexandra, said the network was offering funding to groups working to improve their environs.

"OCC are stoked to be able to offer this small, but very useful fund to watercare and catchment groups in Otago."

The direct group fund was developed in response to numerous Otago groups showing a need to alleviate volunteer burn-out and at the same time, elevate group activities on the ground.

This fund was designed to enable catchment groups to pay for staff time to increase on-the-ground activities.

"Much of the work that is done in catchment groups is voluntary so it’s great to be able to offer a package which can help alleviate some of the volunteer burden."

The twice-yearly fund was introduced for the first time in May this year.

Five Otago groups — East Otago Catchment Group, Glenorchy Catchment Group, North Otago Sustainable Land Management, Otago South River Care, Pomahaka River Care — were given a share of $57,000 in the inaugural funding round.

Their applications demonstrated what could be achieved with relatively modest budgets, she said.

Applications close at the end of this month.