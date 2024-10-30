Applications open for scholarships

HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Horticulture New Zealand is calling for applications for its 2025 scholarship programme.

The organisation has 18 funding opportunities for students with a special interest in the commercial fruit and vegetable industry.

In a statement, HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said each year the organisation, which represents New Zealand’s more than 4500 commercial growers, offers a range of scholarships to students who are studying towards undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

"There is a huge range of career opportunities in the sector, from agronomy to engineering, biosecurity to sales and marketing, policy and much more.

"Our scholarship programme recognises and supports the highly skilled, highly motivated young leaders who will be critical to achieving the sector’s ambitious targets."

Two postgraduate scholarships, each worth $10,000, are available nationally for the 2025 academic year. These focus on students undertaking postgraduate study in New Zealand and tackling challenges critical to the horticulture industry’s future success.

The Horticulture New Zealand postgraduate scholarship is awarded to a student undertaking postgraduate study in horticulture or a related field.

The New Zealand Fruitgrowers Charitable Trust postgraduate scholarship is for a student undertaking study specifically related to the fruit industry.

Thirteen Horticulture New Zealand undergraduate scholarships, worth $1500 each, were provided to enable successful applicants to attend the 2025 Horticulture Conference.

Nine of these will be awarded to applicants from New Zealand’s major growing regions, including Otago and Southland, Canterbury, West Coast, Marlborough, Nelson, Tasman, Northland; Auckland/Waikato; Bay of Plenty; Gisborne; Hawke’s Bay and the Lower North Island. The remaining four will be awarded nationally.

Three Horticentre Trust scholarships valued at $4500 will also be awarded. Applicants must be a tertiary student studying towards an undergraduate degree or diploma and be able to demonstrate an intent to support the New Zealand fruit and vegetable industry post study.

Applications close at 11pm on December 1.