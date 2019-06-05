Attracting younger members a challenge

An ageing membership of Federated Farmers is a concern for the organisation, chief executive Terry Copeland says.

Attending the annual meeting of South Canterbury Federated Farmers, he said it was the eighth AGM he had attended recently and younger people were not present.

''I've been on the younger ones. It's disappointing and a challenge.

''How do we attract younger people? It's vital that we link with younger farmers.''

He said there were good links with young farmer clubs around the country but this had to be boosted.

''What Generation Z want to do is to support a cause.''

If young farmers could be given a cause, he said it could draw them more to become involved in Federated Farmers.

Mr Copeland said he had been in the job 10 months and had made some observations over that time.

''The work of the board is extraordinary but arguably we send out too much information.''

He said if Federated Farmers did not exist, ''farming is buggered.''

When people were asked what the organisation's purpose was, he had found they struggled to answer it.

''No-one could tell us why Federated Farmers is here.

''The answer is: we are here to empower farmers to excel.''

Federated Farmers has adopted some key pillar principles.

The first, he said, was being a respected voice for farming.

''I'm not being disrespectful but we've got a lot more influence in Wellington and the Beehive than Beef + Lamb NZ.''

The second pillar was ''ensuring farming thrives''; the third, ''inspiring a leadership network.''

''Federated Farmers can make a critical difference and the question is: how can we inspire the next generation?

''We know about the debate going on about forestry. Forestry is not great for rural communities.

''It doesn't support local communities; it comes and goes out. When rural schools close, it's the end.

''We make sure the rural community has a voice.''

The fourth pillar was ''promoting vibrant rural communities.''

Mr Copeland said they aware they did not communicate well with people in urban areas and this was something to work on.

Former South Canterbury Federated Farmers president Mark Adams said the organisation had a role with its ''pan view.''

''It's good to see leadership and vision and some aspirational stuff.

''Regarding levy groups and the Feds, we can work together. There's been tension; it's important provincial presidents understand their role and be bipartisan.''

-By Chris Tobin