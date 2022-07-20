Award for progressive thinking

Rabobank NZ chief executive Todd Charteris (left) shakes the hand of project management winner Darryl Oldham at an awards function in Christchurch. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Mid Canterbury farm manager stands above some of the most progressive farmers in the nation.

Darryl Oldham runs a 200-hectare farming operation in partnership with his wife Anna, and parents Peter and Gael in Westerfield near Ashburton.

That sees him keeping a close watch on the day-to-day operation of a business growing cereals, small seeds, peas, maize for silage, and fodder crops for finishing lambs.

The lessons learned from being a graduate of last year’s Rabobank Farm Managers Programme resulted in him receiving the Management Project Award at a graduation dinner in Christchurch.

The programme is designed for emerging farmers, with a focus on developing business management skills, such as planning, leadership and people management.

Mr Oldham’s project assessed the viability of converting all or part of the farming operation to sheep milking.

He said he used the lessons from the programme to look at the key financial performance indicators for adding a sheep milking unit into the farm system.

"To do this, I designed a business plan with conversion costs and gross margins to generate some financial information that could be used as performance indicators in the event sheep milking was introduced."

Mr Oldham said he also looked at what it would do to the farm’s environmental footprint.

"I spoke with a number of other farmers who are sheep milking as well as the local Ravendown Environmental Team to get a feel for the environmental impact," he said. "The initial analysis suggested sheep milking would have a similar or lower environmental impact than our existing farming activity."

In the end, the family partnership decided against adding the sheep milking unit at this stage.

This was partly because a sheep milk processing plant that was planned to open in the area later this year has met with delays.

"My analysis also found no strong financial advantage for going down the sheep milking route for our business, with the forecast profitability largely in line with that of our existing operation," he said.

"However, we’ll continue to analyse the feasibility of adding sheep milking into our farming system and, if we can find a way to increase the yield of milk per sheep, we may well go down this path at some stage in the future."

The award came with $2000.

Mr Oldham said the course was invaluable as it covered topics that he had not had much exposure to before, such as leadership, staff management and self-awareness.

"The programme also included some ideas and tools that have helped me to change my mindset when I’m confronted with a problem, and these have been really helpful over the last year when I’ve encountered challenges on-farm."

Co-judge Micheal Dunn said the judging panel was impressed by the detail and deep thinking of his analysis which looked outside the box at an option to try to add value to the farming business.

